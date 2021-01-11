Avenir LNG announces the launching of third vessel

Avenir LNG Ltd has announced the launching of its third 7500 m3 dual-purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessel – the Avenir Aspiration – from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co.

Avenir Aspiration will undergo final outfitting before commissioning, and gas and sea trials in time for a mid-2021 delivery. Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. is building an additional 7500 m3 and two 20 000 m3 capacity LNG carriers all for delivery later this year, bringing Avenir’s total fleet to six specialised LNG vessels.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: “We are delighted with the successful launching of our third vessel. Congratulations to our partners at CIMC SOE for reaching this important milestone. Our fleet is the backbone of Avenir’s asset-enabled LNG supply strategy, and we look forward to taking delivery of the Avenir Aspiration later in the year.”