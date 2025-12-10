EnerMech awarded pre-commissioning scope from Bechtel for Woodside’s Pluto LNG 2 facility

EnerMech has secured a contract from Bechtel Corp. to deliver chemical cleaning services for the Woodside Energy operated Pluto Train 2 LNG development in Karratha, Western Australia.

Bechtel is responsible for the EPC and commissioning of Pluto Train 2, which expands Woodside’s existing LNG facility near Karratha. The project will process gas from the Scarborough field and add approximately 5 million tpy of LNG capacity, while additional domestic gas infrastructure will increase output to around 225 TJ/d.

EnerMech’s campaign will focus on cleaning critical process units such as the acid gas removal unit (AGRU) and heated water system, with tailored methodologies applied to each, ensuring adherence to project specifications and environmental standards.

As part of this, EnerMech will provide supervision, as well as a technical and skilled workforce. It will supply chemicals, test instruments, tools, equipment, spare parts, consumables, and demineralised water. Managing the waste handling and disposal through licensed service providers will also be a key part of the scope, ensuring full compliance with environmental requirements.

EnerMech CEO, Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., said: “This award is strategically important as it reinforces our 12-year collaboration with Bechtel and strengthens our presence in the Australian LNG sector. With demand for lower-carbon fuels increasing, our specialist teams deliver integrated, customized solutions, that ensure complex LNG assets and facilities operate safely and at peak performance.

“This project allows us to demonstrate the value of our market-leading procedures, methodologies, personnel and equipment packages, while ensuring the work is completed on time and within budget. Delivering on Pluto Train 2 showcases our commitment to safety, efficiency, and execution excellence on one of the region’s most significant energy developments.”

Jason Jeow, Vice President, Asia Pacific, added: “From an operational perspective, this is a fantastic opportunity for our teams. Chemical cleaning of critical systems like the AGRU and heated water system is essential to bringing Pluto Train 2 online safely and efficiently. Our strategically located team are already preparing to mobilise, bringing bundled solutions and our specialist approach proven on major LNG projects in the region and worldwide. That focus on doing it right first time, combined with our commitment to safety and efficiency, ensures we support Bechtel and Woodside in meeting project milestones while keeping construction running at peak performance.”

Corey McGovern, Pluto Train 2 Senior Project Manager, Bechtel, commented: “We’re pleased to have EnerMech on board for this scope of work. We look forward to their safe and high-quality execution of chemical cleaning across our systems.”