GTT to provide tank designs to DSME

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of the Greek shipowner Maran Gas Maritime.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled during second half 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased to pursue this partnership of excellence with DSME and Maran Gas Maritime. The GTT teams are proud and exciting to continue to support our partners in their decision to use our membrane technologies widely recognised by the LNG industry”.