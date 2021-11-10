23rd World Petroleum Congress unveils US programme

The 23rd World Petroleum Congress Organising Committee has released new programme details for its highly-anticipated US programme. With the World Petroleum Congress back in the US for the first time in over 30 years, attendees will have a unique, in-person opportunity to hear in-depth discussions around specific areas where the US is at the forefront, as well as US perspectives on the global industry.

“Our industry has experienced significant developments since the US last hosted a World Petroleum Congress in 1987, including the shale revolution,” said Galen Cobb, Chair of the WPC U.S. National Committee. “Our goal as an Organising Committee is to convene key global energy leaders and provide a platform for meaningful and future-focused conversations that will benefit generations to come.”

The US programme is comprised of high-level sessions and luncheons featuring CEOs, C-suite executives, government officials, academics, and best-selling authors speaking on a variety of areas where efficiency, productivity and sustainability have been improved, reflecting the nation’s innovative spirit through energy solutions.

Topics for the US sessions include the role of US oil and gas in global energy markets, the shale revolution, digital evolution of the industry, natural gas as a clean and affordable transition fuel, and creating a future vision and perception of the industry at-large. Meanwhile the US Industry Insight Luncheons will take a deeper dive into the US shale revolution, accelerating the transformation of energy, and a look at how Houston is leading the energy transition.

Confirmed speakers for the US programme include Julie Sweet, Chair & CEO, Accenture; Vivek Chidambaram, Accenture; Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit, Pulitzer-Prize winner, leading energy expert, and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); John B. Hess, CEO, Hess Corporation; Tom Siebel, Chairman & CEO of C3.ai; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes, USA; Mike Sommers, President & CEO, American Petroleum Institute (API); Bob Dudley, Chairman, OGCI; Brian Sullivan, Worldwide Exchange Anchor & Senior Correspondent, CNBC; Barbara Burger, Vice President, Innovation & President, Chevron Technology Ventures; Robert Bryce, Author of A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations; Alex Epstein, Author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels; Tim Leach, Executive Vice President, Lower 48 at ConocoPhillips; Scott D. Sheffield, CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources; Travis Stice, CEO & Director, Diamondback Energy Inc.

The US programme is part of a wider strategic programme that will feature high-level plenaries, CEO Panels, sessions and round tables led by the industry’s top executives, government ministers from countries including Bahrain, Canada, Poland, and Iran; all discussing strategies and sharing best practices that have allowed companies to endure and thrive under varied market conditions and will transform the future of the industry.

From 5 - 9 December, the 23rd World Petroleum Congress will convene international ministers, as well as CEOs, academia and other expert speakers representing over 60 countries at the George R. Brown Convention Centre in downtown Houston to discuss the energy landscape as it relates to industry trends, innovative solutions and best practices shaping the future of energy and the global economy. Drawing participation from key constituents influencing the global industry, the 23rd WPC will provide leaders a platform to hold important, future-focused discussions around solutions that will go beyond the Congress.