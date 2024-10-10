Grain LNG receives certificate from MiQ

The National Grid-operated Grain LNG terminal has announced that the methane emissions performance of its operations has been verified by MiQ, the global leader in methane emissions measurement and certification.

Graded a ‘B’ by MiQ, Grain LNG is the first LNG port in the world to receive MiQ’s accreditation and is the first facility outside of North America. The announcement was made at the BloombergNEF London Summit.

The certification of Grain LNG, which is Europe’s biggest LNG terminal, will enable buyers of LNG to choose cargoes based upon methane emissions profile thanks to the third-party audited verification of emissions at Grain LNG. MiQ has certified the methane emissions of 20% of US natural gas production, and through its pioneering Supply Chain Protocol, can provide natural gas buyers with a credible estimate of emissions from LNG for the first time.

Grain LNG’s certification meets the increased demand from European and UK natural gas buyers for greater transparency on the emissions related to their purchases. This certification also comes at a time when Grain LNG is being expanded to store and deliver enough gas to meet up to 33% of UK gas demand. The goal of MiQ’s initiative is to eliminate avoidable methane emissions from the natural gas supply chain during the transition to a world powered by clean energy.

Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ, said: “This is a major step forward for increasing the transparency of emissions from the global LNG supply chain. The certification of Grain LNG provides UK and European natural gas buyers with additional transparency about the level of emissions from imported LNG. National Grid and Grain LNG have shown true leadership as the first operator to receive certification outside the US.”

MiQ provides a credible, third-party audited and transparent verification system of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures, added: “As a business right at the heart of the UK’s energy system, our customers, partners and consumers all expect the best possible service from us. As a first mover on methane emissions, this new accreditation is a testament to that service, proving that in the case of Grain LNG we are operating a highly efficient and market-leading site.”

Simon Culkin, Managing Director of Grain LNG, commented: “At a time when there is rightly increased scrutiny of all emissions, we’re delighted that Grain LNG is the first port of its kind to receive this accreditation. MiQ’s certification confirms Grain LNG as not only the largest LNG port in Europe, but world class, reflected in our diversity of customers, operational excellence and now methane management.”

This announcement follows the EU’s formal adoption of new rules on methane emission. US producers have until January 2027 to meet new EU requirements. MiQ certification will enable producers to meet the EU’s new requirements for source-level reporting and third-party verification and therefore continue to access the EU markets.