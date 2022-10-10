Wärtsilä to provide biogas upgrading and liquefaction in a single turnkey solution

The technology group, Wärtsilä, will supply a BioLNG plant in Tervete, Latvia. The order was placed by AS Agrofirma Tervete, who will utilise the plant to upgrade, polish, and liquefy biogas from agricultural waste into bioLNG. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order intake in September 2022.

Wärtsilä will provide its Puregas CA50LBG for removal of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and hydrogen sulfide, followed by an MR10 (mixed refrigerant) technology for the liquefaction stage. The installation is designed for production of 10 tpd bioLNG. The delivery also covers the supply of spare parts and service agreement.

Wärtsilä’s Puregas CA50 LBG process recovers more than 99.9% of the biomethane present in raw biogas by separating CO 2 from the biogas through chemical absorption. Furthermore, Wärtsilä’s mixed refrigerant technology is extremely reliable and offers the lowest operating costs for liquefying biogas.

“Prior to making the contract decision, we carried out extensive research and comparisons of the biogas upgrading technologies currently available. The energy efficiency, methane recovery rate, and the high content in the product gas were the key factors in selecting Wärtsilä,” said Endijs Drebeiniks, AS Agrofirma Tervete. “Their ability to move as many high-quality molecules as possible, and as efficiently as possible, together with their capabilities to deliver a biogas upgrading and liquefaction plant under a single turnkey solution was very important to us.”

“We endeavour to be a professional and reliable partner in this fast-growing market, and our continued success in delivering high quality bioLNG plants is an indication of this commitment. Undoubtedly, our strengths include first class technology, an outstanding track record, and an offering that reduces operating costs,” commented Rolf Håkansson, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, Biogas Solutions.

The plant is expected to become fully operational by the end of 2023.