Greater Lafourche Port Commission paves way for Argent LNG expansion

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) has approved the payment and acquisition of a 743-acre tract from the State of Louisiana, paving the way for the expansion of Argent LNG’s landmark LNG export development in Port Fourchon.

With the completion of this deal, Argent LNG has added the additional acres to its project, bringing the project’s total footprint to approximately 900 acres. The expanded site provides the scale and flexibility to optimise facility design, enhance logistics efficiency, and support future phases of growth as global LNG demand accelerates.

“This transaction represents a major milestone in our ongoing mission to grow Port Fourchon as the Gulf of America’s [Gulf of Mexico] hub for energy innovation and logistics excellence,” said GLPC Executive Director, Chett Chiasson. “By securing this tract, our Board of Commissioners has not only positioned Argent LNG for long-term success but created the foundation for decades of investment and job creation for Lafourche Parish and our region. Port Fourchon has always been the place where big energy ideas become reality, and this project is no exception.”

Argent LNG’s project, which is engineered to deliver up to 25 million tpy of lower-carbon LNG, is designed around a modular execution model that accelerates construction timelines, reduces CAPEX, and lowers operational costs. With the expanded lease area, Argent LNG will be able to maximise operational efficiency, integrate additional storage and process infrastructure, and build the flexibility to scale production capacity over time.

“Location is everything when it comes to developing LNG infrastructure that can compete on cost, schedule, and reliability,” added Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “Port Fourchon offers unmatched deepwater access, proximity to offshore and onshore energy services, and a community of stakeholders who under-stand how to execute at scale. Adding this acreage to our lease brings our project to approximately 900 acres and gives us the room to fully realise our vision of a world-class facility built faster and smarter – and to deliver reliable, lower-carbon energy to customers worldwide.”

The acquisition and lease expansion mark the latest step in a shared commitment between Argent LNG, the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, and the State of Louisiana to add and LNG export component to Fourchon’s economic engine that continues to support local employment and diversification of energy markets.

Development of the Argent LNG project will continue with permitting, engineering, and early site work ahead of a formal project launch to the global industry at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy.