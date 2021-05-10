HAM inaugurates new LNG service station in Spain

HAM Group has inaugurated a new LNG gas station, located in Pol. Ind. Los Villares, Ctra. D-12 Estación, S / N, Caudete, Albacete, very close to the A-31, also known as the Alicante highway, which connects Alicante with Albacete, central Spain and Madrid. This highway, in its section from Caudete to Alicante, together with the A-35, the A-7, and the A-33, forms an alternative route to the AP-7 between Valencia and Alicante, Spain.

The mobile unit in Caudete, Albacete, is an innovative refuelling station that allows the supply of LNG to heavy vehicles and trucks. Customers can freely access the service station, which is open 24/7 throughout the year. Payments can be made with any credit/debit card and also with the HAM card for professionals, exclusively for freelancers and companies.

HAM Group has a network made up of more than 80 service stations available to its customers. The stations are fixed and mobile and are distributed in the main national and European routes, allowing customers to refuel with CNG and/or LNG. The mobile gas stations allow access to LNG and compressed natural gas in locations where customers could not previously enjoy alternative fuels. The polluting emissions of CO 2 , nitrogen oxides, and fine particles are reduced compared to other traditional fuels, allowing better air quality.

It should be noted that both LNG and CNG allow significant savings, of between 30 - 50%, thanks to HAM’s prices. In addition, these vehicles reduce the noise of their engines and enjoy the ECO label of the DGT, as well as other advantages, depending on the different autonomous communities.

Grupo HAM is continuing to work together with its subsidiaries to develop new projects and continue to expand its network of CNG-LNG service stations in Spain and the rest of Europe.