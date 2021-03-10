Gasum expands LNG offering to France

Gasum is pursuing a strategy of expanding the geographic outreach and quality of its maritime LNG offering. The company seeks to further improve the service to its shipping customers. As part of this strategy, Gasum has now obtained a license to deliver maritime LNG in France, allowing it to add French ports and waters to its supply network.

The new LNG distribution license obtained on the 17 February 2021 will allow Gasum to deliver to maritime customers in France and to offer LNG, a cleaner shipping fuel, to a larger number of customers. In addition, the license will improve the geographic availability of LNG to more areas and ports.

Jacob Granqvist, Vice President at Gasum, welcomes this addition: “Obtaining this licence marks another milestone in our quest to increase the outreach of our maritime LNG deliveries. It underlines Gasum’s commitment to act as a reliable European maritime LNG supplier.”

LNG is the cleanest marine fuel available and is rapidly becoming more common as a cost-effective alternative. Compared with heavy fuel oil, LNG has significantly lower CO 2 emissions, and almost non-existent particle emissions. Switching to LNG is one of the concrete actions that will contribute towards cleaner maritime transport and a low-carbon society going forward.