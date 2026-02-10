Centrica Energy and Seneca Resources Company sign long-term MiQ methane emissions certificates agreement

Centrica Energy and Seneca Resources Company have announced a groundbreaking agreement, marking the first long-term deal of its kind to support independently verified methane emissions from an MiQ-certified US natural gas producer, helping to underpin reductions over time. This 10-year agreement underscores the commitment of Centrica and Seneca to support global efforts to reduce methane emissions.

Centrica Energy sources and delivers gas and LNG globally, including LNG shipped from the US to international markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Centrica will procure 250 000 million Btu/d of MiQ-certified gas certificates over the next 10 years, a strategic move that positions Centrica at the forefront of methane reduction initiatives, aligns with emerging regulatory requirements, and reinforces leadership in sustainable energy practices.

“Reducing methane emissions is one of the most impactful actions the energy industry can take to combat climate change,” said Arturo Gallego, Global Head of LNG at Centrica Energy. “This agreement with Seneca is a small but important step that reflects Centrica’s proactive approach to sustainability and positions us ahead of emerging regulatory requirements.”

Seneca explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian region. Committed to continuously reducing methane emissions through advanced monitoring, leak detection, and equipment upgrades, in 2022 Seneca first achieved MiQ certification at the highest ‘A’ grade for 100% of its production, reflecting best-in-class practices and technologies that go beyond regulatory requirements.

“At Seneca Resources, we are proud to lead with integrity and innovation as we work to produce cleaner, more responsible energy. Our teams are advancing cutting edge emissions reduction practices and sustainability initiatives that strengthen transparency, protect our communities, and ensure we operate as thoughtful stewards of the environment,” added Justin Loweth, President of Seneca Resources and National Fuel Gas Midstream Company.

“MiQ’s mission is to drive down methane emissions in the oil and gas sector through credible, transparent methane certification and data. By working together through this agreement, Centrica Energy and Seneca are helping to embed independently verified methane performance into the market, strengthening accountability and supporting continuous improvement across the supply chain.” commented Georges Tijbosch CEO at MiQ.