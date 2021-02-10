New dates for Canada Gas & LNG 2021

dmg::events announces postponement of the Canada Gas & LNG Exhibition and Conference with new dates and venue, originally scheduled for 11 - 13 May 2021 at the Vancouver Convention Centre to 23 - 25 August 2021 at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.

On behalf of the esteemed Canada Gas & LNG Governing Body, dmg::events have made the decision to postpone the event to late August following federal and provincial safety guidelines surrounding COVID-19. To ensure the safety of all participants, the event will be hosted in a hybrid format, enabling exhibitors and delegates from around the world to participate in both live and virtual experiences.

The eighth edition of Canada Gas & LNG leads the narrative of Canada’s leadership and competitiveness in the global gas and LNG marketplace. By bringing together the nation’s leaders from Indigenous communities, government entities and industry experts, the event engages with over 5000 visitors, 200 exhibiting companies and 500 conference delegates to discuss industry-wide opportunities, challenges, and solutions to advance the sector in Canada.

As global LNG trade is expected to increase, Canada is well-positioned to become a leading supplier of reliable, clean, and secure LNG to the global market. Canada Gas & LNG is the ideal platform for the sector to collaborate, discuss solutions and share innovations to help meet global sustainability targets and become a key driver of Canada’s economic recovery.

As Canada’s largest annual gathering of the LNG industry, the Canada Gas & LNG Conference provides the opportunity to address the latest benefits and challenges of a rapidly developing and dynamic market; offering a strategic platform to enhance the Canadian natural gas and LNG sector. Featuring a three-day programme and over 85 influential experts from the world’s leading energy businesses, the conference hosts the crucial discussion on topics including Canada’s competitive advantages for export, getting projects to FID, climate policy and decarbonisation, supply chain optimisation, First Nations partnerships and production and pipeline considerations.

Canada Gas & LNG will return to the Vancouver Convention Centre on 10 - 12 May 2022 for the ninth edition of the show.