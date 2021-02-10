 Skip to main content
  4. Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries places LNG tank order with GTT

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries places LNG tank order with GTT

Published by
 LNG Industry,

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of a 174 000 m3 LNG carrier. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2Q23.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/10022021/hyundai-samho-heavy-industries-places-lng-tank-order-with-gtt/

You might also like

 Webinar

[WHITE PAPER] Gas & Flame Detection: Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

A whitepaper exploring gas & flame detection at Liquified Natural Gas Fueling Stations

Download your free copy today »

 
 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news South Korea LNG news New-build LNG news