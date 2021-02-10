Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries places LNG tank order with GTT

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.
As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of a 174 000 m3 LNG carrier. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.
The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2Q23.
