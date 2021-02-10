Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries places LNG tank order with GTT

Save to read list Published by Will Owen , Assistant Editor LNG Industry , Wednesday, 10 February 2021 11:00

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of a 174 000 m3 LNG carrier. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2Q23.