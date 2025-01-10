CB&I awarded contract by TJN Ruwais LNG JV for LNG project in Abu Dhabi

CB&I has been awarded a substantial lump sum contract by TJN Ruwais JV for EPC of two cryogenic tanks and associated civil, structural, mechanical, and piping works for its LNG project, located in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Once complete, the Ruwais LNG project will be the first net-zero LNG facility in the Middle East. TJN Ruwais JV is a joint venture between Technip Energies France-Abu Dhabi, JGC Corp., and NMDC Energy.

Under the contract, CB&I will deliver two 180 000 m3 full containment concrete LNG tanks, including all piping and civil infrastructure. Project delivery will be led from CB&I’s UAE office for tank construction, Plainfield, Illinois office in the US for engineering, and CB&I’s Saudi Arabia and Thailand offices will provide fabrication and modularisation support, respectively.

“CB&I’s commitment to the Gulf region for delivery of world-class LNG storage began in 1981 and is shown with this latest project award,” said Mark Butts, CEO of CB&I. “Our ability to offer execution certainty by utilising the global reach uniquely available to CB&I for project delivery, coupled with a balance of cost and quality, allow CB&I to provide the best value product in the market. It also provides us with another opportunity to contribute to the energy transition market.”

CB&I’s construction activities are expected to commence in November 2025, with project completion targeted in early 2028.