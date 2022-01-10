PETRONAS delivers Hiroshima Gas' first carbon neutral LNG cargo

Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of PETRONAS, has successfully delivered a carbon neutral LNG cargo to Hiroshima Gas Co., Ltd, a continuity of PETRONAS’ commitment towards becoming a sustainable solutions partner to its customers.

This carbon neutral LNG delivery also augurs well with Hiroshima Gas’ management philosophy to be a company trusted by the communities it serves.

PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi Ibrahim said, “We are proud to grow our 16-year relationship by being Hiroshima Gas’ chosen partner for their first carbon neutral LNG cargo. Providing cleaner energy solutions through carbon offsets will not only positively impact the LNG industry but will also create sustainable value for businesses, societies and the world at large.”

Commenting on the deal, Hiroshima Gas Senior Executive Officer, Kazunori Tamura said, “Our business as a city gas supplier is seeing an increasing need to offer carbon neutral city gas to our end-buyers. PETRONAS’ ability to provide such solution is certainly essential to ensure we are on track in our sustainability goals. We are pleased to have collaborated with PETRONAS for our first carbon neutral LNG cargo.”

PETRONAS’ partnership with its long-term customers in carbon neutral LNG solution demonstrates its commitment as a responsible LNG provider to advance a common sustainability agenda.