POSCO International and Glenfarne finalise Alaska LNG partnership

Glenfarne Alaska LNG, LLC and POSCO International Corp. have signed definitive agreements finalising the formation of a strategic partnership for the development of the Alaska LNG project, the only federally authorised LNG export project on the US Pacific Coast.

Glenfarne CEO and Founder, Brendan Duval, and POSCO International Corp. CEO, KyeIn Lee, commemorated the agreement in a ceremony attended by Secretary of the Interior and National Energy Dominance Council Chairman, Doug Burgum, and Secretary of Energy and National Energy Dominance Council Vice Chairman, Chris Wright, at the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. on 1 December 2025. The strategic partnership includes:

A significant portion of the steel required for Alaska LNG’s 807-mile, 42-in. pressurised natural gas pipeline provided by POSCO, one of the leading steel producers in the world.

A 20-year heads of agreement (HOA) for 1 million tpy of LNG offtake on a free on-board basis. The HOA, the first HOA signed for the Alaska LNG project, establishes commercial terms for the sale of LNG to POSCO International Corp.

A pre-FID capital investment in Alaska LNG by POSCO International Corp.

Duval said: “POSCO Group is one of the world’s leading steel and energy companies, and their commitment to Alaska LNG reflects the high degree of support in Asia and across the Pacific for unlocking this valuable source of abundant, competitive LNG. Our partnership represents an important milestone in Glenfarne’s progress developing this project, backed by strong industry support and engagement.”

Glenfarne is developing Alaska LNG in two financially independent phases to accelerate project execution. Phase One consists of the in-state pipeline infrastructure to deliver natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to help meet Alaska’s domestic energy needs. Phase Two of the project will add the LNG terminal and related infrastructure to export 20 million tpy of LNG.