Capital Gas Ship Management receive new LNG carrier

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took a successful delivery of the newbuilding LNG Carrier ‘Amore Mio I’, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea. With a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with MAN MEGA engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system, shaft generators and increased filling limits (above 99%).
The vessel is a part of the new generation of LNG carriers with its exceptionally low environmental impact. It achieves this by employing cutting-edge technologies designed to minimise methane slip and substantially reduce CO2 emissions, making it an eco-efficient addition to the global fleet. It is the eight of eighteen vessels delivered to Capital Gas until 2027.
