Attero, Nordsol and Titan join forces to produce bio-LNG for sustainable maritime transport

Attero, Nordsol, and Titan, three companies from very different sectors, have joined forces to achieve a decentralised production of bio-LNG designated for use in the maritime industry. The three partners met at the site for the plant – located at the facility of waste processor Attero in Wilp, the Netherlands – where the final investment decision was made and building can now begin.

The FirstBio2Shipping project is set to deliver the first bio-LNG in early 2024. The plant will produce around 2400 tpy of bio-LNG. Attero will process domestic biowaste into 6 million Nm3 of biogas per year. Nordsol and Attero will jointly produce 2400 tpy of high-purity bio-LNG and 5000 tpy of liquid bio-CO 2 from this biogas using Nordsol’s patented iLNG technology. Clean fuel supplier, Titan, the exclusive long-term off-taker, will supply the bio-LNG to the maritime industry where it will cost-effectively substitute fossil fuels.

The produced bio-LNG will reduce GHG emissions by 92% compared to conventional maritime fuel, representing more than 87500 t CO 2 e net absolute emissions avoided during the first 10 years of operation.

More ambitious sustainability goals and the need for energy independence have increased the demand for biomethane in both gaseous and liquid forms. With the decision to invest and collaborate in the FirstBio2Shipping project, the three partners make it clear that bio-LNG production with integrated biogenic CO 2 liquefaction offers maximum green value and economic value for biogas, even if the production plant is small scale and is decentralised.

Léon van Bossum, Commercial Director, Nordsol, commented: “Nordsol is committed to making bio-LNG mainstream together with various partners. In 2021, we built the first Dutch bio-LNG installation to make road transport more sustainable. As a frontrunner, we are proud to also contribute to the decarbonisation of the maritime sector, together with Titan and Attero. The FirstBio2Shipping project is intended to start a snowball effect, resulting in more and larger installations that help make shipping more sustainable.”

Ronald van Selm, CTO, Titan, said: “At Titan, we are dedicated to delivering all fuels that decarbonise shipping and industry in a substantial way. We recognise bio-LNG as a strong clean fuel and we have therefore acted to progress its production and supply to the maritime industry. We are excited to reach the build stage of the project with the Attero and Nordsol teams. They are committed, valuable partners and we look forward to collaborating with them further in the future.”

Jan-Willem Steyvers, Business Developer, Attero, concluded: “Producing bio-LNG out of biogas from biowaste for decarbonising the maritime sector is a unique innovation. Attero is delighted with the cooperation with partners Nordsol and Titan in bringing biogas to a high-end quality product. Yet another step in our mission of continuously increasing sustainability and creating raw materials and energy out of waste.”

Last year, the EU awarded the project with €4.3 million in funding, a clear recognition by the EU of the vital role that bio-LNG will play in decarbonising long-haul maritime transport. This year, on 19 October 2022, the European Parliament adopted the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, which aims at the decarbonisation of maritime transport, and recognised (liquefied) biomethane as a renewable fuel and its potential to blend with and replace fossil LNG. This joint bio-LNG project, therefore, fits perfectly in the European policies to achieve the climate and energy transition goals.