New HAM LNG service station opens in Madrid

In Valdemoro, Madrid, Spain, HAM Group has inaugurated, a new LNG mobile service station, located at street Narciso Monturiol 28 of Rompecubas Industrial Estate, a few meters from the A-4, also known as the South Highway, one of the six radial highways in Spain and the main communication route between the centre and the south of the Iberian Peninsula.

Valdemoro's new LNG mobile gas station has a 60m3 tank, with an LNG dispenser, which allows its customers to refuel quickly, with a performance equal to that of its fixed stations. Customers can access the service station throughout the year with schedule 24/7 and make payments with any debit/credit card or with the HAM card for professionals, exclusively for freelancers and companies.

HAM Valdemoro, Madrid LNG, is monitored remotely by the HAM team to guarantee its perfect operation and quickly solve any incident. In addition, clients can contact the company’s technicians by calling the 24 hr attention telephone number.