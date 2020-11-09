TMC to supply compressors to Maran Gas Maritime LNG carriers

TMC Compressors (TMC) has been chosen to supply its marine compressed air system to eight LNG carriers that Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) is building for Greek shipowner Maran Gas Maritime.

TMC’s scope of work is to deliver three service and control air compressors to each of the eight 174 000 m3 capacity LNG carriers.

“Over the past decade, TMC has been the favoured supplier of marine compressed air systems to LNG vessels. Such vessels are part of a green shipping wave dedicated to reducing CO 2 emissions and other harmful emissions to air. Our compressors have been designed so that the vessel crew can maintain the compressors themselves without the need for an external service technician. This approach reflects the shipping industry’s requirement to reduce both operating expenditure and its environmental footprint,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Maran Gas Maritime is a unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group.