Rotork GP actuators selected for Asian LNG Terminal

Rotork’s GP heavy-duty scotch yoke actuators have been installed at a South Korean LNG Terminal.

Rotork has been providing actuators at the terminal since it was first constructed, with over 100 electric and pneumatic actuators installed during the initial front-end engineering (FEED) phase of development. Additional GP actuators have now been installed as part of the site’s phase 2-2 expansion, with further electric and pneumatic actuators due for installation later this year.

The actuators have been installed on the terminal’s 32 in. main pipeline where they will perform an open/close function, which is used for the flow of both LNG and natural gas in its gaseous form. As these fluids are cryogenic, absolute control over the pipeline is critical. In the event of an emergency, the flow can be cut off immediately by the fail-safe functionality of the GP pneumatic actuators.

Fail-safe functionality can be provided in either direction due to the spring-return module inside the GP range. These are inherently safe due to the fact that they can only be removed from the centre body (which incorporates a pressure relief valve) once all of the spring forces have been released.

The GP range of heavy-duty scotch yoke actuators provide a torque output of up to 600 000 Nm (442 537 lb/ft). Available with double-acting or spring-return configurations, they are certified to IP 66M/67M, ATEX 2014/68/EU and are certified for use at SIL3 as a single device in accordance with IEC 61508.