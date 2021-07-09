Vortexa hires new Head of LNG

Vortexa, the energy trading and shipping intelligence provider that combines AI and deep industry expertise to provide the most complete real-time data and analytics tools for waterborne energy and shipping markets, has announced that Felix Booth, former ExxonMobil Global LNG Analytics Lead has joined as Vortexa’s Head of LNG.

Mr Booth brings over a decade of experience at ExxonMobil, which combines deep knowledge of the global gas markets and tested commercial expertise in LNG and gas trading businesses. His career has included several senior positions at ExxonMobil taking him across three continents. Most recently, he was based in Singapore as Senior Manager for Commercial, PNG Upstream Development and prior to that, Team Lead for Global LNG Analytics. In these roles he was responsible for advancing the organisation’s analytics capability for LNG trading and the commercialisation of LNG assets in PNG. He also spent several years in Melbourne, Australia as the Commercial Manager for Gas & Power Marketing, where he was responsible for gas marketing activities as the Eastern Australian market became linked to the global LNG market.

Mr Booth's wealth of experience in establishing advanced analytical processes and models will significantly contribute to accelerating Vortexa’s expansion in the LNG industry – a fast growing market underserved by innovation.

"Vortexa’s success at applying state-of-the-art technology and industry expertise to solve significant challenges in the energy markets is truly impressive. This market leading energy analytics platform is driving Vortexa’s immense growth, a clear demonstration of the value the platform has unlocked for our industry.” said Mr Booth. “I am honoured to be leading Vortexa’s expansion into the LNG industry and hugely excited to be joining an organisation with such high calibre people, with a deep passion for innovation and true pioneering spirit.”

Vortexa's intuitive analytics platform allows traders, market analysts, brokers, charterers and data scientists to make better informed trading and shipping decisions faster. Vortexa provides the most comprehensive and accurate view of waterborne crude, refined products, LNG flows and freight available today, which uses exclusive data sources, machine learning and state-of-the-art technology with the close oversight of senior energy and shipping market experts.

“I am delighted to welcome Felix to Vortexa as our Head of LNG at our Singapore office as we see an immense opportunity to bring the next generation analytics to the LNG market – a space which is now significantly behind recent technological advances already achieved in the oil and refined products markets’’ said Fabio Kuhn, CEO of Vortexa.