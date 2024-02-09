 Skip to main content
  4. TGE Gas Engineering completes Huizhou LNG terminal project

TGE Gas Engineering has announced the mechanical completion of its Huizhou LNG receiving terminal EPC project.

The company reached this milestone 20 days earlier than contractually initiated.

The project, consisting of three 200 000 m3 LNG storage tanks and related facilities, enables the loading and unloading of LNG ships with sizes ranging between 80 000 – 266 000 m3.

The maximum annual capacity for receiving LNG is 6.1 million t. The terminal is planned to be operational by mid-2024.

