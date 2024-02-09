ABL software to help Shell target asset management efficiencies across new projects

Shell has contracted ABL's specialist master data build and optimisation software – EffioTM – to support a number of its large scale newbuild projects, including LNG Canada, Crux, and Jackdaw. So far Effio has helped deliver time savings by 50%, as well as adding value to improved management and overall visualisation of asset integrity management.

“The Effio tool has helped accelerate the computerised maintenance management system (CMMS) build by as much as 50% compared to a conventional project. This is done by introducing a novel solution that eliminates many MS Excel heavy activities common in CMMS projects, spanning data preparation, field population, quality checks and complex transmittal package management,” said Stuart Murray, Head of Technical at ABL’s asset and integrity management team.

As part of ABL’s scope of work with Shell, Effio has been deployed on LNG Canada and one of Shell’s Canada-based shale gas projects, ahead of further global deployment across new projects.

Effio is a cloud-based master data build, extract, transform and load (ETL), and optimisation software with a proven capability of achieving significant time and cost efficiencies for projects. This software was developed by ABL’s in-house software team and is used on all internal new projects for data enhancement, build, and optimisation of maintenance, materials, and resources load levelling/grouping. Effio provides a one-stop solution for controlled, efficient, consistent, and connected deployment of an asset management strategy.

ABL – part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA – is a marine and engineering consultancy working in renewables, oil and gas, and maritime industries. The company’s asset management software is qualified to both the international ISO standard, as well as the Norwegian NORSOK offshore standard.

Effio captures the learning from projects as rules and governance, enhancing each project delivery by enabling it to run QA checks on data sets before bulk loading into an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system or a CMMS. This allows the automation of some activities within a maintenance build.

The software has been successfully piloted by Shell's global Technical Asset Operations team in managing Canadian asset projects where standard operate-phased Master Data Management tools are not yet in place.

“Our goal is focusing on getting data right the first time and building trust in the business through applying established industry and data standards such as ISO standard, CFIHOS, etc. We are looking forward to continuing our support as Effio adoption expands,” added Stuart Murray.

ABL’s asset integrity management teams in Aberdeen and London, UK, are managing the project from the supplier side. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.