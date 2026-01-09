Argent LNG engages K&L Gates to lead FERC and DOE regulatory filings

Argent LNG has formally engaged K&L Gates LLP to lead its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and U.S. Department of Energy regulatory filing and permitting process for the Argent LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Argent LNG will be represented by Tim Furdyna, Stuart Robbins, and Matt Leggett, with overall strategic direction led by David Wochner, US Regional Managing Partner for K&L Gates and a nationally recognised authority on LNG permitting, FERC proceedings, and US natural gas export regulation.

K&L Gates brings decades of experience guiding world scale LNG terminals through complex federal, state, and international regulatory frameworks. The firm has played a leading role in many of the US’ most significant LNG export authorisations and infrastructure developments.

“Engaging K&L Gates is a major milestone for Argent LNG as we advance through the FERC and DOE processes,” said Jonathan Bass, Founder and Executive Leader of Argent LNG. “The K&L Gates team are widely regarded and respected for their comprehensive experience in LNG permitting and regulatory strategy. Their leadership reinforces our commitment to excellence, transparency, and regulatory rigour as we move this project forward.”

“Argent LNG represents the type of disciplined, forward-looking LNG development that aligns with both US regulatory priorities and global energy security needs,” added Tim Furdyna, Partner at K&L Gates. “We look forward to working closely with the Argent LNG team to advance the project through the FERC and DOE processes in a manner that is rigorous, transparent, and firmly grounded in the public interest.”

The engagement supports Argent LNG’s broader mission to deliver secure, transparent, and values-aligned US LNG to global markets, strengthening energy security for allies while driving economic growth, workforce development, and infrastructure investment along the US Gulf Coast.

“This engagement reflects Argent LNG’s disciplined approach to project development and regulatory compliance,” Bass commented. “We are building a project designed to meet the highest standards of safety, environmental stewardship, and public interest.”