Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group acquires Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group, a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), have entered into an agreement to acquire Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

A global plant engineering and construction company, Cryotec provides planning, project management, manufacturing and engineering services of skid-mounted/containerised air separation and liquefaction plants, and carbon dioxide technologies offering tailored solutions to their customers.

Cryotec will operate as part of the group’s GmbH facility, based in Neuenburg am Rhine, Germany. The group consists of six functional business units: Cryogenic Pumps, Heat Exchanger Systems, Process Systems, Fuelling and Solutions, Energy Infrastructure and Strategic Projects and Service.

“Our acquisition of Cryotec will allow the Group to expand our footprint in Eu-rope, and broaden our expertise in carbon capture and biogas technologies,” said Ole Jensen, Vice President, Europe.

“We look forward to bringing Cryotec into our Nikkiso family. This acquisition exemplifies our passion to provide, efficient, performance-based products and service,” added Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

This acquisition represents their commitment to and support of the European market. The acquisition is expected to close during 1023.