Texas LNG signs binding offtake agreement with Macquarie

Glenfarne Group’s Texas LNG project has signed a definitive 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Macquarie Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Ltd, a global trading and financial services group, for 0.5 million tpy of LNG. The agreement converts a previous non-binding heads of agreement between the two companies into a binding definitive agreement.

“Our offtake agreement with Macquarie reinforces Texas LNG’s position as one of the most competitive LNG export projects in the world,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Group. “Macquarie is a world-class partner, and their participation in our offtake portfolio demonstrates strong confidence in Glenfarne’s ability to deliver a reliable, low-emissions source of US LNG to global markets.”

Michael Bennett, Managing Director in Macquarie’s Commodities and Global Markets business, added: “This agreement with Texas LNG reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse energy needs of our clients around the world and adds to the strength of our offering in this space. LNG is a critical component of the global energy mix, providing a reliable and flexible fuel source, and we are proud to work with Glenfarne and Texas LNG to help provide energy supply to regions where demand is rapidly increasing.”