JERA signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Torrent Power

JERA, Japan’s largest power generation company and a global leader across the LNG value chain, has announced the signing of its first long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to supply LNG outside Japan, with Torrent Power Ltd, one of India’s leading integrated power utility companies.

Under the agreement, JERA will supply four LNG cargoes per year, approximately 270 000 tpy, on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis from its extensive LNG portfolio. This supply is scheduled for a period of 10 years, commencing in 2027.

The LNG procured under this agreement will be strategically utilised by Torrent Power, including to operate its 2730 MW portfolio of combined cycle Gas-Based power plants in India, to meet the country’s rising power demand, support peak demand periods, and balance renewables generation. It will also support the growing LNG requirement of the Torrent Group’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) arm – Torrent Gas Ltd’s (TGL), to ensure reliable supply of gas for households, commercial and industrial consumers and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

The partnership strategically leverages the complementary seasonal demand patterns of Japan and India. By supplying to Torrent Power during India’s high demand windows, JERA can optimise utilisation of its global fleet during Japan’s lower-demand months, enhancing overall supply stability across both markets.

Ryosuke Tsugaru, Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer at JERA, said: “Aligned with JERA’s Growth Strategy, this agreement marks an important step in diversifying our procurement and sales portfolio while contributing to the region’s growing energy needs. Expanding into high-growth markets such as India allows us to broaden our LNG capabilities in ways that complement regional demand patterns and enhance our ability to respond to different demand cycles, enabling us to continue delivering stable energy across Japan and Asia.”