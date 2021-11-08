GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier

GTT announces that it has received, in October 2021, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd (HZ) for the tank design of new LNG carriers on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The vessel will be delivered in 1Q24.