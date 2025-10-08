ClassNK to offer GTT training courses, specialising on LNG training

ClassNK has agreed to collaborate with GTT Training Ltd, a GTT subsidiary dedicated to the training of professionals in the LNG and future fuels industry.

Under the framework of the ClassNK Academy, ClassNK will welcome lecturers from GTT Training to provide specialised training courses on alternative fuels, focusing on LNG.

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport for low and zero-carbon fuels, including LNG. Its technology is adopted by many LNG ships and floating facilities. GTT Training specialises in providing training based on GTT's technology and know-how. This collaboration will help maritime professionals acquire cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills for the safe and efficient handling of alternative fuels.

As the first step, ClassNK will offer the course 'LNG, Ammonia, Methanol, and Hydrogen: An Introduction' from GTT Training's numerous training programmes. This course aims to introduce various new types of marine fuels being considered in the shipping industry, focusing on their characteristics, hazards, and practical safety considerations.

ClassNK will continue to strive to provide high-quality educational and training opportunities to support the decarbonisation and safety improvement of the maritime industry.