GTT entrusted by SHI with the tank design for new LNG carriers

In 3Q21, GTT announced that it received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNG carrier tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for 1Q24.