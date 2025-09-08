Sawgrass LNG & Power awarded LNG supply contract by Barbados National Energy Company

Sawgrass LNG & Power, a leading provider of LNG and turnkey gas-to-power solutions across the south-eastern US and Caribbean, has once again been selected as the supplier of LNG to Barbados National Energy Company Limited (BNECL).

This latest award builds upon a trusted partnership that began in 2016 and now continues into a new decade with reliable, secure, and sustainable LNG supply for Barbados.

Under the agreement, Sawgrass LNG & Power will continue to provide LNG to support Barbados’ growing energy needs. This award reflects the two companies’ nearly decade-long collaboration and Sawgrass’s consistent record of operational excellence, reliability, and innovation in delivering energy solutions uniquely tailored to the Caribbean region.

James Browne, Officer-In-Charge of BNECL, commented: “At BNECL, LNG plays a critical transitional role in our long-term vision of strategically diversifying our energy mix beyond traditional fossil fuels towards a more resilient, low-emissions energy system. As an island economy, Barbados faces unique energy challenges that demand adaptability and resilience. This partnership enables us to focus on both short-term energy stability, the incremental integration of intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind, in addition to adding battery energy storage systems (BESS), for the long-term sustainability of our people, country and planet.”

Daniel McLaughlin, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Sawgrass LNG & Power, added: “We are honoured to continue supporting Barbados and BNECL with dependable, lower-emissions energy. From the beginning of our relationship in 2016, our shared commitment to energy security and sustainability has been at the heart of this partnership. We are excited to build on this foundation and support Barbados’ energy goals and future growth.”

The expanded supply arrangement underscores Sawgrass LNG & Power’s role as a trusted energy partner, serving a growing network of customers across sectors and throughout the Caribbean.