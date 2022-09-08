LNT Marine and Keppel Fels sign framework agreement

LNT Marine and Keppel FELS have signed a framework agreement which will give Keppel access to the LNT A-BOX® technology and is a precursor for certain projects that Keppel is currently working on where the IMO type A tank system developed by LNT Marine can be retrofitted or integrated into new-build vessels.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this year to work together to develop floating storage and fuel tank solutions designed to hold LNG and/or ammonia either as cargo or as fuel using LNT’s proprietary LNT A-BOX containment system. As a leader in conversions and specialised shipbuilding, Keppel O&M will be able to offer more comprehensive solutions in the design, construction, or conversion of a variety of LNG and ammonia vessels.

The framework agreement is non-exclusive but puts the two companies in a close collaboration to promote these solutions towards shipowners looking for LNG or ammonia to fuel their ships. The fuel tank solutions under development are suitable both for retrofitting and for new-builds. To complement the fuel tank development, the companies are also working on bunkering barges as well as FSUs to support the bunkering services.

LNT’s CEO, Kjetil Sjølie Strand, said: “We have already for quite some time been working closely with Keppel’s competent teams on these developments, and are very pleased to now conclude this agreement. Keppel is a professional and highly reputable shipyard group with global presence, and we look forward to working together to commercialise our tank solutions for various fuels and cargo, in particular ammonia and LNG. It is LNT’s target to be able to industrialise and standardise the tank manufacturing and insulation system, but at the same time be able to customise configuration and size to the specific application and respective shipowner’s individual requirements.”

The LNT A-BOX containment system was commercialised in 2019 after 10 years of research and development. The first LNT A-BOX LNG carrier, the 45 000 m3 Saga Dawn loaded its first cargo in April 2020. LNT Marine is a technology provider and contractor within the LNG sector, gas carrier segment, and all other types of cold cargo. LNT Marine provide design and engineering for marine solutions based on our proprietary technologies, and offer system supply as well as technical support and installation services.