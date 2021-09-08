GTT to supply tank design for new LNG carriers

GTT announces that at the end of July it received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity 174 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.