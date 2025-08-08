Kimmeridge rebrands integrated natural gas platform as Caturus

Kimmeridge, an alternative asset manager focused on the energy sector, has announced two significant milestones for its integrated natural gas platform: the closing of a strategic equity investment from Mubadala Energy and the rebranding of SoTex HoldCo to Caturus.

The previously announced equity investment marks Mubadala Energy's US market entry and reflects its ambitious expansion strategy. The rebranding is a major milestone in the platform's journey to deliver low-cost, low-emission natural gas from premier US resource plays to global markets, connecting responsibly sourced fuel with midstream infrastructure and best-in-class LNG export capabilities.

Caturus is building the only independent, fully integrated natural gas and LNG export platform in the US through a combination of its upstream operations under Caturus Energy, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, and via Commonwealth LNG, a 9.5 million tpy LNG export terminal to be located near Cameron, Louisiana. Commonwealth most recently announced it has contracted Technip Energies to provide engineering, procurement and construction services to build its state-of-the-art facility and anticipates announcing final investment decision later this year.

Dave Lawler previously served as CEO of Kimmeridge Texas Gas and will now serve as CEO of Caturus. Lawler previously was Chairman and President of BP America and led BPX Energy, BP's US onshore oil and gas business. The Caturus leadership team will also include Bryan Gunderson as Chief Financial Officer and Brian Cain as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Gunderson most recently served as CFO of Kimmeridge Texas Gas and brings more than two decades of experience in finance leadership roles across public and private energy companies. Additionally, Brian Cain, having served as Senior Vice President of Government Relations at Commonwealth LNG, will become Caturus' Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Cain has more than 20 years of political, media, and energy policy experience, including service on public company executive teams.

Dave Lawler, CEO of Caturus, said: “Rebranding to Caturus reflects our continued evolution and strategy to capture value as global gas demand increases in the future. With the addition of world-class investors like Mubadala Energy, disciplined capital deployment, continued operational excellence and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Caturus is well-positioned to become a differentiated leader in the global LNG landscape and energy transition.”

The Mubadala Energy investment represents the cornerstone of a broader capital raise led by Kimmeridge to support the growth of Caturus. Mubadala's contribution reflects a 24.1% equity stake in Caturus. The capital raise will fund continued strategic growth, infrastructure development, and support the buildout of the LNG export facility at Commonwealth.

“Mubadala Energy's investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy at Caturus, and we are excited to collaborate on bringing the only independent, fully integrated natural gas company to life. Together, we will drive innovation across the LNG industry through a powerful and responsible platform, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future,” commented Ben Dell, Managing Partner at Kimmeridge.

Mansoor Mohammed Al Hamed, Managing Director & CEO of Mubadala Energy, added: “[The] announcement is further evidence of our international growth strategy in action. The platform's integrated and responsible approach aligns with our plans to invest across the gas value chain in key global energy hubs where we can play a proactive role in balancing energy security and transition priorities while creating long-term value for our shareholder. We look forward to continuing our work alongside the Caturus and Kimmeridge teams.”

Caturus also announced it has surpassed a rate of 600 million ft3-e/d of net production. This milestone reflects the strength of the platform's base and positions the company to achieve its long-term development plans of reaching 1 billion ft3-e/d by 2029.

Dave Lawer noted: “Crossing the 600 million ft3-e/d threshold is a meaningful step toward our 1 billion ft3-e/d target, and long-term target of 3 billion ft3-e/d. It is a testament to our team's capacity and deep experience to scale safely and efficiently across a competitive basin, as we prepare to become one of the top gas producers in the US.”