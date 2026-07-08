Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan invests in MidOcean Energy

The Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan (Private Department) has committed to invest US$1.13 billion in MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG.

In parallel with the investment, the Private Department and EIG have established a strategic partnership focused on capital aggregation, investment origination, and the development of institutional investment opportunities across the UAE and selected regional markets.

The Investment in MidOcean represents the Private Department’s entry into the global LNG sector and marks the launch of a broader strategic relationship with EIG, a global energy and infrastructure investment firm. Through this partnership, the parties intend to collaborate on future investment opportunities across the energy and related infrastructure sectors.

The investment further strengthens MidOcean’s high-quality institutional shareholder base and reflects continued confidence in the company’s strategy to build a diversified, resilient, and long-life global LNG platform.

MidOcean has assembled a high-quality portfolio of LNG interests across key global markets, including Canada, Australia, and Latin America, and seeks to continue to expand its global footprint through a disciplined and value-driven investment approach.

R. Blair Thomas, MidOcean Chairman and EIG CEO, said: “We are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with the Private Department. This relationship combines EIG's global energy investment expertise with the Private Department's regional reach, institutional relationships, and long-term investment perspective. We believe this creates a powerful platform for capital formation and investment across the region.”

De la Rey Venter, CEO of MidOcean, added: “The Private Department’s investment supports our continued growth and execution across a diversified global LNG portfolio. We appreciate their strong endorsement of MidOcean’s strategy, and we look forward to working together to capture more opportunities in an increasingly important global LNG market.”

Matar Hamdan Al Ameri, Executive Managing Director of the Private Depart-ment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, concluded: “This investment represents an important milestone in our strategy to establish long-term exposure to high-quality global infrastructure and energy assets and create opportunities for regional investors to participate alongside leading institutional partners. MidOcean provides access to a critical component of the global energy system through a diversified LNG platform, while our strategic partnership with EIG creates a foundation for future collaboration and investment opportunities across the region.”