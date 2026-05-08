Eni announces Geliga-1 gas discovery test results

Eni has announced that the Geliga 1 discovery has been tested. A drill stem test (DST) was carried out, confirming outstanding reservoir productivity. Test results demonstrate high deliverability, further strengthening the strategic potential of Indonesia’s Kutei Basin and supporting accelerated development options leveraging existing and planned infrastructure.

During DST, the tested reservoir flowed at rates of up to 60 million ft3/d, constrained by the rig facilities, and with very limited pressure drawdown, confirming excellent deliverability. Based on the DST results, the Geliga 1 well is estimated to produce a sustainable rate of approximately 200 million ft3/d of gas and about 10 000 bpd of condensate.

Geliga 1 is situated in the Ganal Block within the Kutei Basin, offshore Indonesia, about 70 km off the coast of East Kalimantan. Drilled in approximately 2000 m of water, the well reached a total depth of about 5100 m and intersected a substantial gas column in the targeted Miocene interval, characterised by excellent petrophysical properties. The well test results further confirm the preliminary as-sessment of approximately 5 trillion ft3 of gas and 300 million bbl of condensate in place within the encountered interval.

The new discovery is located next to the undeveloped Gula gas discovery, estimated at approximately 2 trillion ft3 of gas in place and 75 million bbl of condensate. Early evaluations indicate that, when combined, Geliga and Gula could underpin incremental production of around 1000 million ft3/d of gas and 80 000 bpd of condensate.

A Plan of Development (POD) is currently being prepared and is expected to be submitted to the government of Indonesia in the coming weeks. The POD aims to enable the fast track development of a third production hub in the prolific Kutei Basin, alongside the Gendalo and Gandang gas project (South Hub) and the Geng North and Gehem fields (North Hub), by leveraging the development concept currently being implemented for the North Hub project.

In parallel, studies are underway to assess liquefaction capacity at the Bontang plant beyond that already included in the North Hub POD, potentially enabling the reactivation of up to two additional LNG trains currently out of service.