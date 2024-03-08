LNG Canada first phase nears completion

After years of careful planning, robust community engagement, and safe construction, the first phase of the LNG Canada LNG export facility is nearing completion in Kitimat, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation in British Columbia (B.C.). With construction work almost complete, commissioning and start-up activities are set to begin, marking another significant milestone for the project, the largest private investment in Canadian history.

Commercial operations are expected to start by the middle of 2025. The first LNG carrier to sail from the facility and down the Douglas Channel will supply made-in-B.C. LNG to joint venture participants and their customers.

The impacts are already being felt. More than 30 000 Canadians have worked on the project to date, with almost 9000 Canadians employed at the Kitimat site in January this year alone. The cumulative value of the project’s contracts and subcontracts to local, Indigenous, and other businesses in B.C. has already exceeded CAN$4.7 billion and includes more than CAN$3.8 billion to Indigenous-owned and local area businesses.

It also includes a CAN$500 million contract with HaiSea Marine, a joint venture between the Haisla Nation and North Vancouver-based Seaspan that will provide harbour and escort tugboat services to LNG Canada with its innovative fleet of battery-powered and low emissions vessels.

LNG Canada also pledged, under the B.C. government’s LNG Framework, to protect the province’s air, land and water, and ensure British Columbians receive a fair return for their natural gas. The project has been designed with the lowest carbon intensity of any large scale LNG export facility operating today: emissions that are 35% lower than the world’s best performing facilities and 60% lower than the global weighted average.

Along with its five joint venture participants, LNG Canada continues to explore pathways to a potential Phase 2 expansion, which can unlock additional revenues to government and benefits for B.C. communities and businesses, and deliver more lower carbon LNG to countries trying to achieve their energy transition goals, all while maintaining alignment with CleanBC, the province’s plan to lower overall emissions.