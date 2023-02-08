Elengy and Delta Rail to launch new LNG container service from in Europe

Elengy, an expert in LNG, and Delta Rail, a transport solutions operator, have announced the launch of a new LNG container loading service from multimodal platforms remote from the LNG terminals operated by Elengy.

The service will ensure the provision to the customers of containers loaded with the requested LNG quantity at one of the multimodal platforms of the Delta Rail’s network in France or Germany. The containers will be transported via a combined logistics system, stored and loaded at the Elengy terminals in Fos-sur-Mer before being handed over to customers at destination.

Elengy is pursuing its industrial ambition to offer innovative services adapted to the evolution of energy demand. Moreover, in a context of a tight LNG market, this logistics solution is bringing new LNG loading capacities in Germany.

This agreement illustrates Elengy's commitment to developing LNG as a fuel, an essential solution for decarbonising heavy mobility. After the LNG tanker-truck loading service opened in 2013 and the start in 2021 of the LNG bunkering vessels loading service, the launch of the rail service positions Elengy's terminals as true multimodal hubs and as infrastructures at the heart of the development of LNG mobility.

“This offer illustrates Elengy's commitment to promoting access to low-carbon and competitive energy. The transport of LNG by rail confirms our ambition to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy mobility solutions and to play a role in the energy transition,” explained Nelly Nicoli, Elengy's CEO.

“In a context where emissions are likely to become increasingly important, DELTA RAIL is very proud to be associated with a leading energy company thereby highlighting the advantages of combined rail-road transport and to offer low-carbon logistics. We are convinced that modal shift is one of the levers for taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with an immediate impact. Its energy efficiency will enable us to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” added Ben Smail, CEO of Delta Rail.