L&T Heavy Engineering wins orders for US LNG project
The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in 3QFY25 in the overseas and domestic markets.
In the overseas market, it secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the US.
One of the largest LNG project orders, this underscores L&T’s position as a global leader in the heavy engineering sector, leveraging extensive expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to deliver high-quality LNG equipment.
