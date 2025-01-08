 Skip to main content
  L&T Heavy Engineering wins orders for US LNG project

L&T Heavy Engineering wins orders for US LNG project

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in 3QFY25 in the overseas and domestic markets.

In the overseas market, it secured an order for LNG equipment for a project in the US.

One of the largest LNG project orders, this underscores L&T’s position as a global leader in the heavy engineering sector, leveraging extensive expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing technology to deliver high-quality LNG equipment.

