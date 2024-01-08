Vitol and GAIL sign long-term LNG supply deal into India
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GAIL (India) Limited and Vitol Asia Pte Ltd has announced the signing of a long-term LNG supply deal into India for the annual supply of approximately 1 million t of LNG for a period of approximately 10 years, starting from 2026. Under this deal, Vitol will deliver LNG from its global LNG portfolio to GAIL and these deliveries will be on a pan-India basis.
GAIL Chairman and Managing Director, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, said: “This long-term LNG supply deal with Vitol by GAIL will augment its large LNG portfolio and will contribute to bridging India’s demand and supply gap of natural gas. “
Vitol CEO, Russell Hardy, added: “We are pleased to build on the existing relationship between Vitol and GAIL and to conclude this long-term LNG supply deal together. India is a significant and growing LNG market and we are excited to bring LNG supply from our global LNG portfolio to meet this rising natural gas demand in India.”
