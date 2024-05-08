Air Products announces LNG process technology performance test for Coral South FLNG

Air Products, a leader in LNG technology and equipment, has announced its dual mixed refrigerant LNG Process technology (AP-DMRTM) and equipment, which has been deployed at the Coral South floating LNG (FLNG) plant in Mozambique, has successfully passed its performance test, achieving LNG production above 3.4 million tpy.

Air Products’ proprietary AP-DMR LNG Process was selected because of its high efficiency, reliable operation, and compact footprint. AP-DMR’s superior process efficiency combined with the use of aeroderivative machinery translates to a lower carbon intensity than all other LNG processes in floating service.

Coral South FLNG is Mozambique’s first operating LNG project, and the first deepwater FLNG project for Africa. It is the second-largest FLNG facility in the world. Air Products’ involvement with this project started in 2013 with conceptual work, resulting in the selection of the AP-DMR LNG process technology and equipment, including the supply of two proprietary coil-wound main cryogenic heat exchangers (CWHEs), one for precooling and one for liquefaction within the facility.

The CWHEs for the Coral South project were fabricated at Air Products’ LNG equipment manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida. Additionally, Air Products provided expert, technical advisory services for the installation, commissioning, start-up, and performance testing.

“Having been selected to participate in this landmark project is a significant achievement and the first project to leverage our very efficient AP-DMR LNG process. Our supplied equipment having successfully completed performance testing is the direct result of the expertise and experience of our team, from all areas of the LNG business, working in close collaboration and in support of TP JGC Coral France (the EPC joint venture of Technip Energies France SAS and JGC Corp.) executing the project and Coral FLNG S.A. (the owner/operator),” said Dr. John Palamara, General Manager – LNG at Air Products.

Air Products’ AP-DMR LNG Process has also been selected for the Energía Costa Azul LNG land-based project in Mexico which is currently under construction.