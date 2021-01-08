ALNG and Capstone ITS to improve bottom-line through training

Capstone ITS has announced its continued efforts with Angola LNG (ALNG) in 2021, with aims to lead the LNG industry in training and safety.

To date ALNG and Capstone ITS have undergone rigorous updates to operation manuals, training materials and procedures, delivering high quality technical writing for operator training, training manuals, guides, and assessments. The completed work aims to continue ALNG’s commitment to safety and operational excellence. In 2021, Capstone ITS and ALNG hope to continue innovating through the use of high-quality training content, technical know-how and applicable training technology.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our on-going engagement with the Angola LNG team since 2018. Our team is excited for this continued partnership with a world class organisation of this size and depth, and we truly enjoy working with the ALNG production, operations, training and HR staff”, commented Alex Taimuri, Co-Founder and CEO of Capstone ITS.

“Capstone ITS delivers on time and on budget... the expanding projects have been delivered ahead of schedule with additional time to review. We look forward to continue working with Capstone ITS”, said Gregory Denny, ALNG HR Training & Development.

Capstone ITS’ long-term commitment to ALNG include:

Delivering on budget and schedule, without compromising on high-quality and rich content for operators.

Supplying a team of leading industry experts that ensures the technical information is accurate and effective, delivering exactly what’s needed in a simple and easy to read manner.

Providing best-in-class service that is flexible and caters to the needs of a dynamic and highly skilled workforce.