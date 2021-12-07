NOVATEK and RWE sign MoU on decarbonisation and LNG

PAO NOVATEK and RWE Supply & Trading GmbH (RWE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to mutually co-operate in the field of LNG supply and decarbonisation.

The MoU envisages the supply by NOVATEK to RWE of low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen to be produced at the Company’s planned project Obskiy GCC (Gas Chemical Complex) and delivered to German and European markets.

The Parties also intend to deepen their co-operation in supply of LNG (including carbon-neutral LNG) by NOVATEK to RWE by expansion of existing spot supplies as well as possible long-term supplies of LNG to be produced by the Arctic LNG 2 and other NOVATEK’s projects.

“We are very well positioned to benefit from the transition of global economies to low carbon energy sources,” said Lev Feodosyev, NOVATEK’s First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board. “Natural gas including LNG is already replacing other types of fuels with higher carbon footprint, and we are working on decreasing the already low carbon footprint of LNG produced by our projects in the Russian Arctic. Now we are undertaking the pre-FEED study for the blue ammonia and hydrogen plant with CCS facilities nearby our LNG cluster in Yamal for the delivery to final customers of low-carbon products in Europe and Asia.”