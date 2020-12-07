Burckhardt to supply LNG BOG compressors for container ships

Burckhardt Compression recently won an order consisting of eight low-pressure compressor systems for boil-off gas (BOG) management.

The compressor solutions are destined for two 14 000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and two 690 FEU (Forty-foot Equivalent Units) container vessels ordered by C-LNG Solutions, a Singapore-based leader in LNG fuel gas solutions and LNG cargo handling. All of the ships will be equipped with WinGD X-DF propulsion engines and will be built at a Chinese shipyard with the option for 16 more vessels.

In order to reduce sulphur and CO 2 emissions at sea, the shipping industry is pushing towards alternative fuels and LNG tends to be the preferred solution. Therefore, an increasing amount of new-build container ships are being equipped with LNG dual fuel propulsion engines.

As the cryogenic LNG evaporates when it warms up within the vessel’s tank, the occurring BOG needs to be compressed. Subsequently, the compressed gas can be used as fuel for the WinGD X-DF 2-stroke propulsion engines on board. Burckhardt Compression’s unique 2K70 Laby® BOG compressor system handles relatively small mass flows at cryogenic gas temperatures, without the need for BOG pre-heating. It is specifically designed for marine applications, offering high efficiency, compact design, low complexity, and easy maintenance.