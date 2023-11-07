Repsol acquires remaining shares of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited

On 28 April 2023 it was announced that a settlement and share purchase agreement had been reached between Repsol and Sinopec, whereby Repsol would acquire the remaining 49% share of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited.

It was agreed that at completion of the acquisition, Repsol would become the owner of 100% of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited. The agreement was subject to certain conditions precedent, which were all satisfied by 9 October 2023.

The company will be called Repsol Resources UK Limited and will begin a transition into the Repsol organisation.