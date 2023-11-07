Repsol acquires remaining shares of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
On 28 April 2023 it was announced that a settlement and share purchase agreement had been reached between Repsol and Sinopec, whereby Repsol would acquire the remaining 49% share of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited.
It was agreed that at completion of the acquisition, Repsol would become the owner of 100% of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited. The agreement was subject to certain conditions precedent, which were all satisfied by 9 October 2023.
The company will be called Repsol Resources UK Limited and will begin a transition into the Repsol organisation.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/07112023/repsol-acquires-remaining-shares-of-repsol-sinopec-resources-uk-limited/
You might also like
Gasum delivers second LNG cargo to the Inkoo FSRU terminal
Gasum has delivered its second cargo to the Inkoo FSRU terminal, unloading has been started.