Santos signs mid-term LNG supply contract

Santos has announced the signing of a mid-term LNG supply contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia Private Ltd.

The contract is to supply 20 LNG cargoes, or up to approximately 0.5 million tpy of LNG, over a period of three years plus one quarter. The contract will com-mence in 4Q25 with LNG being supplied from Santos’ global portfolio of world-class LNG assets on a delivered ex-ship basis.

Santos Managing Director and CEO, Kevin Gallagher, said the contract with TotalEnergies is a new LNG relationship for Santos and builds on tbe existing joint venture partnerships.

“This oil indexed contract, along with the recently executed long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement with Hokkaido Gas in Japan, and the mid-term contract with Glencore, demonstrates Santos’ strong LNG portfolio position and customer relationships in the region. Our portfolio is nicely balanced over the short to medium term with around 80% of volumes indexed to oil price and around 20% exposed to spot pricing.”

“There continues to be extremely strong demand in Asia for high heating value LNG from projects such as Barossa and PNG LNG as countries focus on reducing their carbon emissions. Santos is committed to supporting the energy security of our valued customers across Asia, where gas will play an essential role in decarbonisation efforts across the region,” Gallagher said.