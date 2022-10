Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Deputy Editor LNG Industry , Friday, 07 October 2022 09:30

On 30 September 2022, the LNG carrier Orion Sea arrived at the terminal, operated by LNG Croatia.

LNG cargo transfer operations from the LNG carrier to the FSRU LNG Croatia started after successful completion of safety checks.

LNGC Orion Sea is scheduled to leave the terminal and special purpose port area Omišalj-Njivice in the evening of 3 October 2022.