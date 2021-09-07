Siemens Energy to utilise regasified LNG to power new Taiwanese plant

Siemens Energy's HL-class technology is poised to enable particularly low-emission, economical, and flexible power generation in Taiwan as of mid-2024. Siemens Energy, together with its consortium partner CTCI Corporation, a leading Taiwanese engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, will build the Sun Ba Power Phase II Combined Cycle Power Plant. The plant will be an important building block in Taiwan's energy transition, which aims to shift from coal and nuclear power to environmentally friendly gas-fired power plants and renewable energies. Sun Ba II will be built in Tainan, southwestern Taiwan, and have an installed electrical capacity of 1100 MW. It will be fired with regasified LNG. Siemens Energy will also provide long-term service for the plant's core components. The customer is the independent power producer Sun Ba Power Corporation.

“We are very excited to contribute to the energy transition of Taiwan with our leading HL-class gas turbine technology,” said Karim Amin, Executive Vice President Generation at Siemens Energy. “This technology offers substantial value for Sun Ba Power Corporation's project, as it combines high power density with world class efficiencies. As a result, a large amount of electricity can be produced at the lowest possible cost while driving significant CO 2 reductions at the same time.”

As one of the world's foremost manufacturers of semiconductors and a technology leader, Taiwan depends on secure and affordable power supply. Since Taiwan must import its entire natural gas requirements as LNG at comparatively high costs, the efficiency of gas-fired power plants has a particularly strong impact on their economic viability.

Sun Ba II is designed as a multi-shaft combined cycle power plant, in which two gas turbines and one steam turbine each drive its own electrical generator. Siemens Energy's scope of supply includes the plant’s power island, consisting of two SGT6-9000HL gas turbines, one SST-5000 steam turbine, three SGen6-2000P generators, two heat recovery steam generators, and the SPPA-T3000 control system. The HL-class turbine has been designed with advanced technologies and based on the H-class fleet that has more than two million operating hours. With this turbine development toward efficiency and installation at customer sites in Taiwan and around the world, Siemens Energy continues supporting the energy transition.

The service contract includes long-term service over 25 years for both gas turbines, the generators, the steam turbine, and the heat recovery steam generators. It also includes an option for digital service solutions. CTCI Corporation is responsible for the construction and installation, and whole EPC work of the balance of plant.