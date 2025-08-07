SAMSUNG E&A secures FEED contract for Abadi LNG project

SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, has received letter of award (LOA) for the FEED contract for the Indonesia INPEX Abadi Onshore LNG project from INPEX Masela Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan’s INPEX. SAMSUNG E&A secured the project in collaboration with PT KBR Indonesia and PT Adhi Karya.

The project, located in the Saumlaki region of Maluku Province, aims to process natural gas from the Abadi field to produce approximately 9.5 million tpy of LNG and 35 000 bpd of condensate. Additionally, it was designated as an Indonesian national strategic project as an LNG project with a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility that captures the carbon emitted in the process and stores it in a nearby offshore mine. With this order, SAMSUNG E&A has secured the opportunity to pre-emptively secure the CCS market, which is considered a promising field in the global decarbonisation trend, as well as LNG, which is attracting attention as a bridge energy in the energy transition era.

LNG emits less carbon than existing energy sources, and because it goes through a refining process, it also produces fewer pollutants and ultra fine dust. In addition to these eco-friendly characteristics, the LNG plant market is continuously growing due to the increase in electricity demand in the AI era. In addition, the carbon capture and storage technology capture carbon emitted from existing energy combustion processes and permanently embeds it in abandoned oil and gas fields, and is considered a key technology for achieving carbon net zero.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A, said: “We are confident this FEED execution will lead to the EPC order. Through successful execution, we will solidify our leadership in Asia – one of our core markets – and expand our participation in technology-based businesses in the LNG and CCS sectors.”