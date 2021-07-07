SIAD MI works on Gas and Heat’s LNG facility

SIAD Macchine Impianti (SIAD MI) is proud to have supplied two boil-off gas (BOG) compressors and thus to have contributed to the construction of the first coastal storage facility built in the Mediterranean by the Italian company Gas and Heat. The synergy between the Italian companies in the manufacturing world is a guarantee of quality and professionalism.

SIAD MI is involved with many activities ranging from plant engineering (compressors, air separation units, and liquefiers) to the global and continuous management of after sales services. Founded in Bergamo, Italy, in 1953, SIAD MI is dedicated to the engineering and construction of high-performance and safe reciprocating compressors for process gas and air, as well as air separation units that produce high-purity industrial gases in the liquid and gaseous phase with a low energy impact; it also produces high-performance methane and biomethane liquefiers.

Gas and Heat boasts over 70 years of history in the oil and gas industry. In the last 25 years it has devoted itself to the construction of tanks and plants for the storage and propulsion of cryogenic gases in the marine field and since 2014 it has been involved in the construction of an onshore LNG depot in Sardinia.

This challenge began in stages in 2015 and has now reached the finishing line with the delivery of the depot and the first LNG unloading from the ship Avenir Accolade.

This ship that arrived in the industrial port of Oristano is a bunker vessel with a capacity of 7500 m3 and whose owner has always relied on Gas and Heat for the construction of the gas plant.

The depot consists of six horizontal low-pressure cryogenic tanks with a total capacity of 9000 m3; it will become one of the first and most important reference points for LNG and for the bunkering of ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

Mauro Evangelisti, Chairman of Gas and Heat, looked back at the stages of this important operation: “The project of the first so-called ‘small scale LNG’ depot started in 2015. Then, in 2017, we built four tanks and gas plants installed onboard the bunker vessel Avenir Accolade, which docked on 26 May in the port of Oristano with a cargo of over 7000 m3, and its twin Avenir Advantage; in 2019, work began on the construction of the 9000 m3 coastal depot and today we have achieved delivery.”

The contribution of SIAD MI, identified as the ideal partner for its consolidated reliability and extensive experience in the gas sector, includes the supply of two BOG compressors whose operation is aimed at maintaining the stability of pressure in the storage tank of the plant during normal operation, and the discharging of the BOG generated during loading of the terminal to dedicated containers or directly to the gas network.

“This project is an excellent reference for SIAD MI, with our proven and reliable reciprocating compression technology, operating at very low temperatures, typical for natural gas boil-off applications”, states Mr. Sandeep Gadkary, SIAD MI’s Compressors Division Director.

“In the context of significant industrial expansion as in the LNG sector, the fruitful and synergistic collaboration between two Italian companies such as, in this case, SIAD MI and Gas and Heat, is a fundamental element for the national supply chain because it endorses the soul of production: 100% Made in Italy”, concludes Mr. Paolo Ferrario, SIAD MI’s Managing Director.

The joint effort of the two companies has contributed to offering new commercial opportunities in Sardinia and in the entire Mediterranean basin by exploiting the potential of LNG as an alternative energy source.